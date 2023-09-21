Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Virginia

Opera singer Tenor Stephen Gould dies at age 61 weeks after announcing diagnosis of incurable bile duct cancer

Gould, who performed at many of the world’s great opera houses, died Tuesday in Virginia

Associated Press
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 20 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 20

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Tenor Stephen Gould, who announced earlier this month that he had been diagnosed with incurable bile duct cancer, has died. He was 61.

Gould's agent Stephanie Ammann confirmed the singer died Tuesday in Virginia. No other details were immediately available.

The singer withdrew this summer from the Bayreuth Festival in Germany, where he was scheduled to perform the title roles in "Tannhäuser" and "Tristan und Isolde" and Siegfried in "Götterdämmerung."

Tenor Stephen Gould singing

FILE - Stephen Gould in the role of Siegfried performs during a dress rehearsal for the opera "Siegfried" by Richard Wagner on April 22, 2008, at Vienna's state opera. (AP Photo/Stephan Trierenberg, File)

Gould said he made the announcement after the Bayreuth Festival ended last week because "I did not wish anything to cloud this year's achievements."

Frequently appearing as a heroic tenor, Gould performed at many of the world's great opera houses. He debuted in Richard Wagner’s "Ring" cycle in Bayreuth in 2006, earning raves during the challenging four-nights of performances.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Associated Press called him "a naturally engaging performer, unusually athletic and youthful as befits the teenage hero" during his performance of the third "Ring" show, "Siegfried."

According to the Mayo Clinic, biliary tract cancer often doesn’t cause any symptoms in the early stages. It’s often discovered by accident — for example, through routine blood tests or imaging done for an unrelated reason.

He is survived by his sister.

Trending