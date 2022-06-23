Denise Richards launches an OnlyFans account

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Denise Richards is starting a new business venture.

Richards, 51, took to Instagram on Thursday to share that she’s launched her own OnlyFans account. "Ready…here we go," she wrote alongside a video of her walking into the ocean in a white dress. "Link in bio," she added with the lip emoji.

The "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" alum teased the launch last week after defending her daughter, Sam "Sami" Sheen, for being on the platform.

"Lots of negative comments on my social this past week. I have to say, I wish I had the confidence my 18 yr old daughter has. And I also can't be judgmental of her choices," Richards said on Instagram last week. "I did Wild Things & Playboy, quite frankly her father shouldn't be either."

She continued: "Is it so bad to control it & monetize it too? I'm sorry, but s— if I can get paid and at my age? To see me in a bikini?!? God bless you. Perhaps I should open my own account."

Sami’s father, Charlie Sheen, was outspoken with his disapproval of his daughter being on OnlyFans, but has since pledged a "united front" with his ex-wife to support Sami.

"Denise has illuminated a variety of salient points, that in my haste, i overlooked and dismissed," Sheen said in a statement obtained by Fox News Digital.

"Now more than ever, it’s essential that Sami have a united parental front to rely upon, as she embarks on this new adventure. From this moment forward, she’ll have it abundantly."

Sheen, 56, initially had mixed feelings about Sami's new career move as she settled back into living with her mom after spending time at her dad's house.

"She is 18 years now and living with her mother," Sheen told Fox News Digital last week via his publicist Jeff Ballard. "This did not occur under my roof. I do not condone this, but since I’m unable to prevent it, I urged her to keep it classy, creative and not sacrifice her integrity."

Sheen and Richards married in 2002 before splitting in 2006. They also share a 17-year-old daughter named Lola Rose Sheen.

