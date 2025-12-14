Expand / Collapse search
2 people found dead inside home of Hollywood director Rob Reiner in affluent Los Angeles neighborhood

LAFD said the bodies of a 78-year-old man and 68-year-old woman were found inside the home

By Tracy Wright Fox News
Two bodies were found inside Rob Reiner's Brentwood home Sunday, Fox News Digital can confirm. 

Los Angeles Fire Department officials responded to a home on the 200 block of Chadbourne Ave. at around 3:30 p.m. 

Circumstances surrounding the deaths were not immediately available. Authorities have not yet released the identities of the two people found dead.

Police presence outside Rob Reiner's home

Police presence outside Rob Reiner's home

The LAFD said the bodies of a 78-year-old man and 68-year-old woman were found inside the home.

Rob Reiner and Michelle Reiner

Rob Reiner and wife Michele have been married for over 35 years. (Photo by Lester Cohen/Getty Images for Hilton Hotels)

Representatives for the Reiners did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

This is a breaking news story. Check back here for updates.

