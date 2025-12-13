Matthew McConaughey considered monastic life for decade before monk friend steered him toward storytelling

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Matthew McConaughey almost took a different path in life.

During an appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" on Wednesday, Dec. 10, the 56-year-old actor shared he once had aspirations of being a monk.

"That entire year in Australia in '88 '89, I did. And then for another 10 years after that I did," he told Kimmel, further elaborating, "Quiet alone, even the hermetic life was somewhat appealing."

The actor shared that he was seriously considering it, so much so that he asked his friend, who was a monk, if he believed that was also the right path for him, noting his friend told him, "That is not what you're here to do."

His friend explained that he saw McConaughey as "a communicator" and "a storyteller," who should not put himself "into silence and be away from society." The monk told him that he should spend his life sharing his stories and communicating with others.

Kimmel then joked with the actor, telling him, "You had a monk talk you out of being a monk."

"A monk helped me understand that that was maybe not my calling, but I've still got time," McConaughey said.

McConaughey famously went on to become an Academy Award-winning actor, starring in a number of successful films, including "Interstellar," "How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days," "The Wolf of Wall Street" and many others.

In addition to building a successful acting career, McConaughey met his wife, Camila Alves, and started a family. The couple share three children: Levi, Vida and Livingston.

He recently raised eyebrows when he credited a queen-sized bed as the secret to his 13-year relationship with Alvez in his new book, "Poems & Prayers." He later elaborated on his reasoning during an interview with Fox News Digital.

"We have kids and we go to our friend's house and he has one of these double king-size beds put together and all the kids sleep in the bed," he said. "The wife's on one side with her side table and the husband's on the other side and it's great when you got all three kids, but all of a sudden the kids get too big. They're out of the bed."

The actor recalled waking up one morning and feeling like Alves was "like a football field away" from him.

"You're like, man, this damn king-size bed is not good for the marriage , man. Get rid of that son of a b----. So we got a queen size where we're shoulder to shoulder. I'm telling you, it's good for your marriage."

