Olivia Munn on getting married someday: 'I never have ever been that girl'

Olivia Munn says she's a little different from some of her friends when it comes to wanting a big wedding.

The actress recently spoke to Variety about her latest film "Love. Wedding. Repeat," currently streaming on Netflix.

As the title suggests, the film is about the antics at a wedding, and while she's fine making a movie about one, Munn said she isn't a fan of weddings.

"You know what’s funny is, I've only gone to, I want to say, four weddings in my life. Maybe five, total. Definitely no more than one hand," the 39-year-old actress said. "But the weddings I have gone to, I do find boring."

She continued, explaining that she felt that weddings themselves were for only a specific few people, while "you only see the backs of your friends' heads."

Munn also explained that she never planned on being in a wedding herself.

"No. I never have ever been that girl. And, I'll hear about friends who have, and I've just never been the person that's like, 'Oh, I can't wait to get married...'" she said.

She continued, explaining that the idea of having a wedding made her feel "like, 'It's hot in here, right?'"

Regardless of whether she'll have her own wedding in the future or not, Munn worked on "Love. Wedding. Repeat" with a specific goal in mind.

"We wanted it to be this really light, fun romantic comedy," she said, noting that she hoped people received it as escapism.