White House reignites Sabrina Carpenter feud with arresting PSA

The White House continued an ongoing conflict with Sabrina Carpenter over U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Posting on X, the official account shared a loud message for "criminal illegal" immigrants by using a portion of a Carpenter promo from her October "Saturday Night Live" hosting gig.

"I think I might need to arrest someone for being too hot," Carpenter initially said in the monologue. The White House dubbed over "hot" and, in a voice-over, used the word "illegal," before Marcello Hernández continued in the sketch, "Oh, well I turn myself in."

"You're under arrest," Carpenter said in the clip as footage rolled from ICE raids.

Gucci Mane's 2017 song, "I Get the Bag" played in the background as video showed Border Patrol arrests and deportations before the White House logo flashed across the screen.

Representatives for Sabrina Carpenter, Saturday Night Live and the White House did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

The unexpected feud began earlier this month after the White House unleashed a scathing response to the "Tears" singer, who blasted the administration for using her music without her permission in an ICE video.

The clash erupted after the official White House account posted a since-deleted video on X showing what appeared to be ICE raids set to Carpenter’s song.

"Have you ever tried this one? Bye-bye," the caption said, followed by a waving emoji and a heart-eyes emoji.

Carpenter called the video, set to her hit song "Juno," "evil and disgusting," writing on X, "Do not ever involve me or my music to benefit your inhumane agenda."

When asked about the singer's comment, White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson told Fox News Digital, "Here’s a Short n’ Sweet message for Sabrina Carpenter: we won’t apologize for deporting dangerous criminal illegal murderers, rapists, and pedophiles from our country. Anyone who would defend these sick monsters must be stupid, or is it slow?"

Shortly after responding, the White House pulled the video from its platforms.