Justin Bieber threatens to put Apple employees in 'rear-naked choke hold' over popular iPhone function mishap

Justin Bieber's Instagram rant about iPhone dictation button interrupting his music draws fan reactions

Stephen Baldwin celebrates Hailey Bieber’s son with Justin Bieber: ‘These are good times for me’ Video

Stephen Baldwin celebrates Hailey Bieber’s son with Justin Bieber: ‘These are good times for me’

Stephen Baldwin told Fox News Digital his daughter Hailey Bieber’s son with husband Justin Bieber is doing well and that overall his "quiet Christian life" is in a good place

Justin Bieber has a bone to pick with Apple. 

On Thursday, Bieber took to Instagram to air his grievances about a popular iPhone function that has been interrupting his daily routine. 

"If I hit this dictation button after sending a text and it beeps and stops my music one more time, I’m gonna find everyone at apple and put them in a rear naked choke hold," he wrote on Instagram. "Even if I turn off dictation I somehow hit the voice note thing. The send button should not have multiple functions in the same spot."

JUSTIN BIEBER PLEADS FOR PAPARAZZI ATTENTION TO STOP AMID GROWING CONCERN OVER POP STAR'S BEHAVIOR

Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber threatened to put Apple employees in 'rear-naked choke hold' over popular iPhone function mishap.  ( Cassy Athena/Getty Images))

Fans were quick to respond to Bieber's comments. 

"Caption is sending me but honestly apple likes to complicate simple things," one follower wrote. 

"I just know they’re going to screenshot, print, and hang this in their office.," another joked. 

Bieber has been extremely vocal on social media this past year, sharing his vulnerability over mental and emotional struggles. 

In August, the "Daisies" singer took to Instagram to share his gratitude for Jesus and explain why he doesn't feel that he deserves "forgiveness and love."

"[G]rateful for a new day," he captioned the post. "[G]rateful for Jesus. he meets me every morning with forgiveness and love that I truly don’t deserve."

"[S]o grateful that he gives this love so freely, so graciously," he continued. 

Justin Bieber wears a white shirt, sunglasses and a hat

Justin Bieber is seen on June 23, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images) (Gotham/GC Images)

"Wouldn’t be able to get thru the day without his love," he added. "It meets me at my lowest."

In April, Bieber wrote, "I'm just an average flawed guy. I've done things that have hurt others. I continue to do and say things that hurt others unintentionally. Yet I woke up this morning with another opportunity to grow and not be so selfish today."

He went on to write, "LOVE DRAWS US IN. LOVE DOESN'T CONDEMN. LOVE BELIEVES THE BEST. LOVE HOPES ALL THINGS AND ENDURES ALL THINGS. IT DOESN'T KEEP RECORD OF WRONG. LOVE HELPS U TO FORGIVE AND LOVE EVEN YOUR ENEMIES."

Justin Bieber spotted in Los Angeles

Bieber has been vocal on social media, expressing vulnerability over his struggles.  (DUTCH/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

Bieber made another post shortly after that, telling his followers, "Sometimes I think I'm gonna get exposed if I tell people how selfish I am. Like if I admitted that, maybe people wouldn't like me or trust me."

The "Baby" singer explained that he felt that if he was honest about feeling selfish, then he would be "disqualified from the dreams I had of being included," but said that the more honest he is about things, the more freedom he has.

