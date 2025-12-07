Justin Bieber threatens to put Apple employees in 'rear-naked choke hold' over popular iPhone function mishap

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Justin Bieber has a bone to pick with Apple.

On Thursday, Bieber took to Instagram to air his grievances about a popular iPhone function that has been interrupting his daily routine.

"If I hit this dictation button after sending a text and it beeps and stops my music one more time, I’m gonna find everyone at apple and put them in a rear naked choke hold," he wrote on Instagram. "Even if I turn off dictation I somehow hit the voice note thing. The send button should not have multiple functions in the same spot."

JUSTIN BIEBER PLEADS FOR PAPARAZZI ATTENTION TO STOP AMID GROWING CONCERN OVER POP STAR'S BEHAVIOR

Fans were quick to respond to Bieber's comments.

"Caption is sending me but honestly apple likes to complicate simple things," one follower wrote.

"I just know they’re going to screenshot, print, and hang this in their office.," another joked.

Bieber has been extremely vocal on social media this past year, sharing his vulnerability over mental and emotional struggles.

In August, the "Daisies" singer took to Instagram to share his gratitude for Jesus and explain why he doesn't feel that he deserves "forgiveness and love."

"[G]rateful for a new day," he captioned the post. "[G]rateful for Jesus. he meets me every morning with forgiveness and love that I truly don’t deserve."

"[S]o grateful that he gives this love so freely, so graciously," he continued.

"Wouldn’t be able to get thru the day without his love," he added. "It meets me at my lowest."

In April, Bieber wrote, "I'm just an average flawed guy. I've done things that have hurt others. I continue to do and say things that hurt others unintentionally. Yet I woke up this morning with another opportunity to grow and not be so selfish today."

He went on to write, "LOVE DRAWS US IN. LOVE DOESN'T CONDEMN. LOVE BELIEVES THE BEST. LOVE HOPES ALL THINGS AND ENDURES ALL THINGS. IT DOESN'T KEEP RECORD OF WRONG. LOVE HELPS U TO FORGIVE AND LOVE EVEN YOUR ENEMIES."

Bieber made another post shortly after that, telling his followers, "Sometimes I think I'm gonna get exposed if I tell people how selfish I am. Like if I admitted that, maybe people wouldn't like me or trust me."