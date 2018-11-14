Olivia Culpo says she isn't looking to rebound at CMAs after breakup with Danny Amendola

Olivia Culpo is looking forward to presenting the award for Vocal Group of the Year at the 2018 CMA Awards, but she made it very clear that she won't be looking for love while she's there.

ET's Cassie DiLaura chatted with the former Miss Universe at this year's star-studded show at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, on Wednesday, and the newly single Culpo addressed whether or not she was ready to mingle with any of the handsome country music bachelors who are in attendance.

"No," Culpo stated, without hesitation. "For the record, no."

Culpo recently called things off with her longtime boyfriend, Miami Dolphins wide receiver Danny Amendola, at the end of October after photos surfaced of him allegedly getting cozy with sports reporter Bianca Peters on a beach in Miami while Culpo was away in Australia, according to multiple reports.

While the breakup might still be fresh for the 26-year-old model, she might be staying out of the dating scene because she simply doesn't have the time in her insanely busy schedule.

Reflecting on her plans for the coming weeks, Culpo explained, "I have a Sports Illustrated event this weekend in Miami, then I'm going home [to Rhode Island] for Thanksgiving. Then I'm filming a new show in L.A., so a little bit of acting. Then I have another fashion line coming in a few months."

Given the amount of stuff on her plate, it says something about her love for country music that she managed to carve out the time to present at the show. However, she said she was "so excited" when producers called her about the opportunity.

"I am a country music nut!" Culpo shared. "I love Old Dominion, I love Lady Antebellum, I love Florida Georgia Line. It's so hard to choose [a favorite]."

However, it wasn't as hard for her to decide who she'd love to pose with for her "dream selfie."

"If Shania Twain were here, it'd be her. I'm obsessed," Culpo said, before sadly acknowledging that Twain wasn't going to be in attendance. However, Culpo said she'd love to snap a selfie with Chris Stapleton, who is nominated in five major categories. "That would be really cool!"