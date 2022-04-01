‘Office’ star David Koechner charged with DUI, hit-and-run following New Year’s Eve arrest: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Showbiz funnyman David Koechner has been charged with driving under the influence and hit-and-run in Los Angeles after he was arrested back in December 2021.

The Ventura County District Attorney’s Office relayed to TMZ on Friday that the charges stem from the "Office" alum's arrest on New Year’s Eve with the outlet further reporting that Koechner faces up to six months in jail for each misdemeanor count.

Records from the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office revealed at the time that the 59-year-old was arrested on Dec. 31 at 3:03 p.m. and booked at 5:15 p.m. that day. Koechner’s vehicle was towed and he was released on Jan. 1 at 5:49 a.m. Koechner was then given a March 30 court date.

Given the level of infractions and the fact that it is Koechner’s first offense, the gossip site noted that he will likely only see probation and have to complete a mandatory alcohol education course.

The Ventura County District Attorney’s Office did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

According to TMZ, Koechner, 59, had been driving erratically when he struck a stop sign. Police then issued a field sobriety test which the "Anchorman" star failed.

It was then that the actor and comedian was placed under arrest for suspicion of driving under the influence and was booked at the Ventura County Jail.

Meanwhile, Koechner is currently canvassing the country on his "Blue Skies & Dirty Lies" standup comedy tour and is set to hit the stage in Oklahoma City this weekend.

He is due back in court in a few weeks’ time.

In Jan. 2020, Page Six reported Koechner and his wife, Leigh Koechner, were calling it quits after nearly 22 years of marriage. They share five children.

Representatives for Koechner also did not respond to requests for comment.

