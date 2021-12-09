Adam McKay recalls Will Ferrell's 'really scary' incident on 'Anchorman 2' set

Will Ferrell faced quite the scare on the set of "Anchorman 2," according to the film's director Adam McKay.

The two collaborated on "Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues" in 2013, following up on the film's successful 2004 predecessor. The two flicks followed fictional and outrageous newscaster Ron Burgundy, played by the famed "Saturday Night Live" alum.

In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, McKay, who is set to release his latest feature, "Don't Look Up," on Netflix on Dec. 24, was asked about the recent shooting on the set of Alec Baldwin's film "Rust," prompting him to recall his own haunting story of an on-set incident involving Ferrell's safety.

"It was involving Will, and it was really scary," he shared. "It was a scene where Ron Burgundy was going to hang himself. It was a silly joke. For a half a second, the rig didn’t operate properly and there was actual tension on the rope, but then it gave way and Will was OK."

ADAM MCKAY TALKS PAST WILL FERRELL FRIENDSHIP, REVEALS WHAT ENDED THEIR RELATIONSHIP

The director added that after the scare, the production changed its outlook: "Thank God no one was hurt. We were sick about it for two days. We said, ‘All right, let’s stop. Let’s have a meeting.’"

The "Anchorman 2" incident wasn't the first time that McKay, now 53, and Ferrell, now 54, had faced a safety issue while filming the franchise.

WILL FERRELL AND ADAM MCKAY DISCUSS THEIR STEADFAST PARTNERSHIP, FORGED ON JOKES

During the production of the first film, the team was shooting a scene that involved a live bear.

"The bear did a hint of a bluff charge for a second," McKay recalled. "From that moment on, I said ‘I will never put a live animal in a shot with an actor ever again.’"

WILL FERRELL SAYS CHRISTOPHER WALKEN IS ANNOYED BY 'SNL' COWBELL SKETCH

The U.S. National Park Service describes a bluff charge as being "meant to scare or intimidate" and will see the animal "pull itself up to look bigger."

Now, when an animal is involved, McKay uses a "composite shot," he said, meaning they shoot the scenes involving humans and animals separately and mash them together in post-production.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The filmmaker added that putting actors in front of live animals is "not worth it."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER