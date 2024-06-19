Nicole Kidman's life in the spotlight: Oscar-nominated movies, celebrity relationships and more

Image 1 of 13 next

Image 2 of 13 prev next

Image 3 of 13 prev next

Image 4 of 13 prev next

Image 5 of 13 prev next

Image 6 of 13 prev next

Image 7 of 13 prev next

Image 8 of 13 prev next

Image 9 of 13 prev next

Image 10 of 13 prev next

Image 11 of 13 prev next

Image 12 of 13 prev next

Image 13 of 13 prev

Nicole Kidman, born on June 20, 1967, has achieved great success in Hollywood with her many Oscar nods, one win, and a wide range of films.

Kidman broke into the business with the 1989 thriller "Dead Calm." It wasn't long before she joined Tom Cruise, her future beau, for the 1990 film "Days of Thunder."

Cruise and Kidman were married the same year the movie was released. During their marriage, they starred in two more movies together, "Far and Away" (1992) and "Eyes Wide Shut" (1999). In 1993, they adopted a daughter named Bella. They adopted a second child, Connor, in 1995. In 2001, Cruise and Kidman divorced.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

During the time of their relationship, Cruise and Kidman's careers were both on the rise. Kidman starred in films including "Billy Bathgate" (1991), "Batman Forever" (1995) and "The Portrait of a Lady" (1996), among many others.

In 2002, Kidman earned her first Oscar nomination for the 2001 movie "Moulin Rouge!" in which she starred as Satine.

The following year, she won an Oscar for her part in the film "The Hours" (2002). Other Oscar-nominated movies Kidman starred in after this include "Rabbit Hole" (2010), "Lion" (2016) and "Being the Ricardos" (2021).

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Popular movies that Kidman has starred in over the years include "Cold Mountain" (2003), "Just Go with It" (2011), "Before I Go to Sleep" (2014), "The Upside" (2017), "Boy Erased" (2018) and "Aquaman" (2018).

Kidman starred in the TV series "Big Little Lies" (2017-2019), which involved a primarily female cast made up of Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, Shailene Woodley, Zoë Kravitz, Laura Dern and Meryl Streep.

Kidman is married to country music star Keith Urban. The two wed in 2006. Since then, they have welcomed daughters Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret.