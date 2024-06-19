Expand / Collapse search
Nicole Kidman's life in the spotlight: Oscar-nominated movies, celebrity relationships and more

Kidman's movie and television career as well as her high-profile relationships with Tom Cruise and Keith Urban have all been talked about through the years

By Ashlyn Messier
Published
  • Nicole Kidman waving
    Image 1 of 13

    Nicole Kidman was born on June 20, 1967, in Honolulu to Australian parents, Janelle Ann Kidman and Antony Kidman. (PATRICK HERTZOG/AFP via Getty Images)

  • Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise
    Image 2 of 13

    Before their steamy off-camera romance, Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise's love blossomed onscreen. They first worked together on the 1990 film "Days of Thunder." They also appeared in "Far and Away" in 1992 and "Eyes Wide Shut" in 1999. The pair got married in 1990 and divorced in 2001. The couple adopted their daughter Bella Kidman Cruise in 1992. They adopted a second child, Connor Cruise, in 1995. (Barry King/WireImage)

  • Nicole Kidman in a scene from the film "The Portrait Of A Lady"
    Image 3 of 13

    In 1996, Kidman starred in the romance film "The Portrait of a Lady." The movie is based off the novel by Henry James. (Gramercy/Getty Images)

  • Ewan McGregor and Nicole Kidman at screening of "Moulin Rouge!"
    Image 4 of 13

    Nicole Kidman was nominated for her first Oscar in 2002. Her Academy Award nomination was for her role in the 2001 "Moulin Rouge!" film. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

  • Nicole Kidman and Adrian Brody holding Oscars
    Image 5 of 13

    A second consecutive year with an Oscar nomination brought a win for Nicole Kidman. The actress won an Oscar in 2003 for her part in the movie "The Hours." Adrien Brody, photographed here with Kidman, also won an Oscar that year for "The Pianist." (Ian West - PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images)

  • Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman
    Image 6 of 13

    Nicole Kidman is married to country singer Keith Urban. The couple tied the knot in 2006. (ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

  • Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban and their daughter Faith at the Golden Globes
    Image 7 of 13

    Kidman and Urban share two daughters, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret. Photographed here with her parents is Faith. (Photo by NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

  • Sunday Rose and Nicole Kidman
    Image 8 of 13

    Sunday Rose was born in 2008 and Faith Margaret was born in 2010. Photographed here with Kidman is Sunday. (Peter Carrette Archive/Getty Images)

  • Nicole Kidman at the premiere of "Lion"
    Image 9 of 13

    In 2016, Nicole Kidman starred in "Lion," a film about a boy who is lost and then adopted by an Australian couple. Kidman's part in the film garnered her another Oscar nomination. (Kristy Sparow/WireImage)

  • Nicole Kidman at the premiere of "Being the Ricardos"
    Image 10 of 13

    In 2021, Nicole Kidman was in the Oscar-nominated romantic comedy "Being the Ricardos." She was in the movie alongside Javier Bardem. Kidman played Lucille Ball and Bardem starred as Desi Arnaz. (Jason Mendez/WireImage)

  • Cast of the TV show, "Big Little Lies"
    Image 11 of 13

    Nicole Kidman's success is not limited to film. She has also starred in a number of successful television shows, like the HBO series "Big Little Lies." The show follows a group of California mothers after a mysterious murder shakes up the town. The movie is based on the book by Liane Moriarty and the cast also includes Reese Witherspoon and Shailene Woodley. (Nicholas Hunt/WireImage)

  • Nicole Kidman at the premiere of "A Family Affair"
    Image 12 of 13

    One of Nicole Kidman's more recent movies is the 2024 Netflix released film "A Family Affair." Zac Efron and Joey King are also in the movie. (Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix)

  • Keith Urban, Faith Margaret Urban, Sunday Rose Kidman-Urban, Sybella Hawley and Nicole Kidman pose together on the red carpet
    Image 13 of 13

    Kidman received the AFI Life Achievement Award in April 2024. Photographed here is Keith Urban, Faith Margaret Urban, Sunday Rose Kidman-Urban, Sybella Hawley and Nicole Kidman at The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California. (Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

Nicole Kidman, born on June 20, 1967, has achieved great success in Hollywood with her many Oscar nods, one win, and a wide range of films. 

Kidman broke into the business with the 1989 thriller "Dead Calm." It wasn't long before she joined Tom Cruise, her future beau, for the 1990 film "Days of Thunder." 

Cruise and Kidman were married the same year the movie was released. During their marriage, they starred in two more movies together, "Far and Away" (1992) and "Eyes Wide Shut" (1999). In 1993, they adopted a daughter named Bella. They adopted a second child, Connor, in 1995. In 2001, Cruise and Kidman divorced.

During the time of their relationship, Cruise and Kidman's careers were both on the rise. Kidman starred in films including "Billy Bathgate" (1991), "Batman Forever" (1995) and "The Portrait of a Lady" (1996), among many others. 

In 2002, Kidman earned her first Oscar nomination for the 2001 movie "Moulin Rouge!" in which she starred as Satine. 

The following year, she won an Oscar for her part in the film "The Hours" (2002). Other Oscar-nominated movies Kidman starred in after this include "Rabbit Hole" (2010), "Lion" (2016) and "Being the Ricardos" (2021). 

Popular movies that Kidman has starred in over the years include "Cold Mountain" (2003), "Just Go with It" (2011), "Before I Go to Sleep" (2014), "The Upside" (2017), "Boy Erased" (2018) and "Aquaman" (2018). 

Kidman starred in the TV series "Big Little Lies" (2017-2019), which involved a primarily female cast made up of Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, Shailene Woodley, Zoë Kravitz, Laura Dern and Meryl Streep.

Kidman is married to country music star Keith Urban. The two wed in 2006. Since then, they have welcomed daughters Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret.

