'Rugrats' revival set with original cast

Tommy Pickles and the gang are back.

The iconic "Rugrats" series is getting revived with a fresh, CG-animated look for Paramount+, as announced by CBS's rebranded streaming service and Nickelodeon on Wednesday. Adding on to the big announcement, the original cast will be returning for the newly-revived animated series.

"Rugrats is one of the most iconic cartoons recognized by fans around the globe, and this original version is one we are taking great care and pride in creating for a brand-new audience," said President of Nickelodeon Animation Ramsey Naito, per Variety. "Having the voice cast behind these special characters come together is one of the essential pieces to making the show recognizable and we can’t wait to watch this talented group bring them to life again."

E.G. Daily (Tommy Pickles), Nancy Cartwright (Chuckie Finster), Kath Soucie (Phil and Lil DeVille), Cheryl Chase (Angelica Pickles) and Cree Summer (Susie Carmichael) will all reprise their roles in the revived series.

The official Paramount+ Twitter account shared a first look at the show, which sees the antagonizing Angelica attempting to manipulate Chuckie.

"#ParamountPlus is bringing back your favorite babies: The Rugrats. The new series features the original voice cast with an updated animation style," said the official account.

The original "Rugrats" series ran from 1991 to 2004 for a total of nine seasons and 172 episodes. The beloved cartoon has earned four Emmy Awards and six Kid’s Choice Awards throughout its 13-year run.

No release date for the "Rugrats" revival has been announced.

Paramount+ also announced that live-action versions of "The Fairly OddParents" and "Dora the Explorer" will debut on the network as well.