Nick Cannon resumes working with ViacomCBS months after firing for anti-Semitic controversy

Nick Cannon has resumed his working partnership with ViacomCBS months after the network decided to part ways with the TV host.

The 39-year-old TV personality was fired by ViacomCBS back in July 2020 after anti-Semitic remarks he made on an episode of his podcast sparked outrage.

ViacomCBS, however, confirmed Friday its decision to reestablish its professional partnership with Cannon after he took responsibility for his actions and has made strides in becoming an anti-hate advocate.

"Nick has not only apologized and taken responsibility for his comments, but he has also worked to educate himself and others through engagement with Jewish leaders and on his platforms," a spokesperson for ViacomCBS' MTV Entertainment Group said in a statement to Fox News. "Those efforts are of the utmost importance and that’s why we have invited him to rejoin our team."

In its statement, the network revealed that Cannon has tested positive for COVID-19 and wishes him "a speedy recovery."

Back in July, Cannon shared a heated Facebook post demanding an apology from ViacomCBS for his firing. He also took to Twitter to issue a contrite apology for the effect his words may have had.

"First and foremost I extend my deepest and most sincere apologies to my Jewish sisters and brothers for the hurtful and divisive words that came out of my mouth during my interview with Richard Griffin," he wrote. "They reinforced the worst stereotypes of a proud and magnificent people and I feel ashamed of the uninformed and naïve place that these words came from. The video of this interview has since been removed."

Cannon added: "While the Jewish experience encompasses more than 5,000 years and there is so much I have yet to learn, I have had at least a minor history lesson over the past few days and to say that it is eye-opening would be a vast understatement."

Cannon concluded his statement saying he had consulted with religious and community leaders who were educating him since the controversy broke out. He said he was committed to bettering his understanding of the issue.

Since then, Cannon has shared on his Instagram ways in which to fight anti-Semitism.

He is also host of Fox's "The Masked Singer," and kept his role as host following the summer controversy. The network issued a statement at the time explaining that it had assessed the situation.

"When we were made aware of Nick Cannon’s interview with Richard Griffin on YouTube, we immediately began a dialogue with Nick. He is clear and remorseful that his words were wrong and lacked both understanding and context, and inadvertently promoted hate," the statement reads. "This was important for us to observe."

The statement from Fox continued: "Nick has sincerely apologized, and quickly taken steps to educate himself and make amends. On that basis and given a belief that this moment calls for dialogue, we will move forward with Nick and help him advance this important conversation, broadly. Fox condemns all forms of hate directed toward any community and we will combat bigotry of any kind."