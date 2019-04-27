New York Times Opinion deletes 'offensive' Trump, Netanyahu cartoon that 'included anti-Semitic tropes'

The New York Times Opinion issued a statement regarding a political cartoon of President Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that appeared in Thursday’s international edition of the paper, saying that it included "anti-Semitic tropes" and deeming it "offensive".

The political cartoon in question showed Trump, wearing a pair of sunglasses, being led by a dog, depicted as Netanyahu. The dog had a Star of David collar. The cartoon appeared in the paper’s opinion section next to a column penned by Thomas Friedman, according to the Jerusalem Post.

TRUMP BLASTS NWE YORK TIMES REPORTING, SAYS PAPER WILL BE GONE 'IN 6 YEARS'

The New York Times said an editor’s note would appear in the paper’s international edition Monday. The statement from the paper read, “A political cartoon in the international print edition of The New York Times on Thursday included anti-Semitic tropes, depicting the prime minister of Israel as a guide dog with a Star of David collar leading the president of the United States, shown wearing a skullcap. The image was offensive, and it was an error of judgment to publish it. It was provided by The New York Times News Service and Syndicate, which has since deleted it.”

The political cartoon was criticized by a number of social media users.

Huffington Post contributor Yashar Ali called the image “an anti-Semitic cartoon that the NYT published.”

Jerusalem Post editor Seth Frantzman tweeted, “Shame on the NYT for this. How hard is in a time of increasing #antisemitism not to publish an anti-semitic cartoon? This is a major newspaper. Dozens of people must have seen this before it went to press. No one said anything?”

The National’s Washington Bureau Chief Joyce Karam tweeted, “This cartoon is disgusting and sloppy, more so for being printed in NYTimes. Good that they issued a statement, retracted it but this is alarming. Many publications peddle anti-semitism, racism, Islamophobia in the Middle East but they are not the New York Times. Unfortunate.”