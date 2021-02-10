New 'Wizard of Oz' movie adaptation set at Warner Bros.' New Line

A new adaptation of the classic children's novel "The Wonderful Wizard of Oz" is heading to the big screen, Fox News can confirm.

L. Frank Baum's original novel was famously adapted to the screen for 1939's "The Wizard of Oz" starring Judy Garland.

The upcoming movie will be a fresh take on the novel -- which follows Dorothy and Toto after being swept away from their Kansas home in a cyclone.

The flick will be produced by New Line, which is owned by Warner Bros. The studio also owns the rights to the 1939 film. The crossover means that unlike other adaptations, the movie will be able to draw on famous elements like Dorothy's ruby slippers.

‘THE WIZARD OF OZ' SECRETS YOU PROBABLY HAVEN'T HEARD

Nicole Kassell ("Watchmen," "The Woodsman") is set to direct. Marc Platt will produce alongside Temple Hill's Marty Bowen and Wyck Godfrey.

"The Wonderful Wizard of Oz" was originally published in 1900 and was so popular that Baum followed the novel with 13 sequels.

Darren Lemke wrote a previous draft of the screenplay, as did Neil Widener and Gavin James.

"I am incredibly honored to join Temple Hill and New Line in bringing this beloved classic to the screen," Kassell said. "While the 1939 musical is part of my DNA, I am exhilarated and humbled by the responsibility of re-imagining such a legendary tale."

BERT LAHR'S DAUGHTER SAYS 'THE WIZARD OF OZ' ACTOR WAS 'A SWEET HERMIT WHO DIDN'T TALK TOO MUCH'

She added: "The opportunity to examine the original themes—the quest for courage, love, wisdom and home— feels more timely and urgent than ever. These are profoundly iconic shoes to fill, and I am eager to dance alongside these heroes of my childhood as we pave a newly minted yellow brick road!"

Fox News has reached out to reps for Kassell and Warner Bros. for comment.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

1939's "Wizard of Oz" earned two Oscars for its music. The iconic tune "Over the Rainbow" earned an award as did the film's score.

The picture was also nominated for five other Oscars, including best picture. Frank Morgan and Billie Burke also starred.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"The Wonderful Wizard of Oz" has been deemed "America's greatest and best-loved homegrown fairytale" by the Library of Congress.