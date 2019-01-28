Netflix used 'Dateline' slogan to sell Ted Bundy documentary

"Dateline’s" long-running slogan “Don’t watch alone” has seemingly inspired some copycats, according to TV watchers.

Streaming service Netflix is promoting its new series on serial killer Ted Bundy with the tagline “Don’t watch it alone.” And cable channel ID just put out a new print ad with the message “Don’t worry: You’re not alone,” boasting that ID is the No. 1 network for mystery and suspense.

"Dateline" is currently on its 27th season, and is TV’s No. 1 Friday news magazine show.

A TV insider huffed to Page Six: “Netflix and ID certainly didn’t think of those taglines alone!”

Meanwhile, the first trailer featuring Zac Efron as Bundy was released Friday for “Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile,” following its showing at Sundance and the release of Netflix’s “Conversations With a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes,” which documents the infamous killer’s crimes, as well as his trial, escapes from prison and ultimate execution.

“Extremely Wicked” is said to be told through the eyes of a girlfriend, Liz (Lily Collins), a single mother who had no idea what her boyfriend was capable of until he was arrested as a murderer.

This article originally appeared on Page Six.