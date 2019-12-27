Creators of gay Jesus Netflix special bombed in Christmas Eve terrorist attack: report

The offices of Porta dos Fundos, the production company behind the Netflix satire suggesting Jesus was gay, was bombed on Christmas Eve, according to a report.

The company's Rio de Janeiro headquarters was "hit by a Molotov cocktail attack" on Tuesday morning, Variety reported.

According to the outlet, a fire broke out after "two petrol bombs" were thrown at the building.

Porta dos Fundos released a statement following the incident, confirming no injuries had been reported. However, the company stated the attack "endangered several innocent lives" of staffers and civilians on the street, Variety said.

“Porta dos Fundos condemns any act of violence. We expect those responsible for the attacks to be found and punished. However, our priority right now is the safety of the entire team that works with us,” the comedy group said (via Variety).

The statement continued: “We will speak again once we have more details. Meanwhile, Porta dos Fundos would like to reinforce our commitment to good humor and declare that we will move on stronger, more united, inspired, and confident that Brazil will survive this storm of hatred, and love will prevail along with freedom of speech.”

The Brazilian production company released the controversial Christmas special titled "The First Temptation of Christ" on December 3. It quickly sparked outrage from conservative Christians who demanded Netflix remove it.

The attack also comes after petitions began appearing on Change.org, some of which landed more than two million signatures.

The Catholic Bishop of Tyler, Texas was one of thousands who publicly denounced the streaming service following the controversy.

“Just cancelled Netflix....hardly have time to watch it anyway but blasphemers don’t deserve a penny of support!” he wrote in a tweet Sunday.

“The First Temptation of Christ” sees Jesus and a friend named Orlando arrive at Mary and Joseph’s house where they’ve thrown a birthday party for their son, according to reports. Jesus attempts to downplay his relationship with Orlando, who constantly hints that they’re more than just friends.