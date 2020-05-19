Netflix's 'Outer Banks' star Chase Stokes issues apology after past insensitive tweets resurface

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Chase Stokes issued an apology after past social media posts in which he uses various slurs resurfaced, but said a hacker quickly removed it.

Stokes stars as John B on Netflix’s recent hit “Outer Banks,” which focuses on a group of friends seeking a treasure with personal significance to his character.

Like many who find themselves suddenly in the public spotlight, social media users managed to resurface old tweets in which Stokes used racial and anti-LGBTQ slurs and mocks people with disabilities. In one resurfaced tweet, he writes about Justin Bieber, saying: “Just because you’re old, doesn’t give you the right to drive like a r-----.”

Although the posts had previously been deleted, the 27-year-old actor took to Twitter to share a lengthy apology penned in the Notes App.

“Yes. I will address this. I was not hiding,” the apology began (via E! News). “I consulted in one of my closest friends just as anybody else would. I have posted insensitive tweets.”

The actor went on to note that his Facebook account has fallen victim to hacking in the past.

“My Facebook has been hacked countless times. The picture isn’t even of me or anybody I know. Again, I am incredibly sorry. I really am.”

The star concluded by noting that he’s a different person than he was at the time he shared the controversial posts.

“I hope you guys see what i am currently doing and how I am continuing to do the right thing by being respectful in today’s climate,” he said. “This does not excuse my words, nor am I excusing myself. I will continue to work towards using my platform in the same capacity I have been and doing/bringing light to the world.”

Unfortunately, the apology was not up on his page for long before it and all of his other past tweets were deleted. Stokes returned to the platform soon after to reveal that, once again, a hacker was to blame for the abrupt deletion.

“Yo just getting back into twitter,” he wrote. “My password was changed, figuring things out. I’m really sorry that this is all happening at once.”

In a follow-up tweet he added: “Somebody obviously got access to my account. So I’m trying to solve this.”

So far, Stokes has not re-released the apology on Twitter.