Disney CEO says filming in Georgia would be ‘difficult’ if abortion bill takes effect

Disney CEO Bob Iger on Wednesday said that filming in Georgia would be “very difficult” if the state’s controversial abortion bill goes into effect next year.

Iger made the comments while promoting Disneyland’s latest addition, “Galaxy’s Edge,” based on the “Star Wars” film franchise.

“I think people who work for us will not want to work for us will not want to work there, and we will have to heed their wishes in that regard,” Iger told Reuters during an interview. “Right now we are watching it very carefully.”

GEORGIA GOV. BRIAN KEMP SIGNS CONTROVERSIAL 'HEARTBEAT' BILL INTO LAW

The comments come amid an uproar over Georgia’s “heartbeat bill,” which bans abortion after a heartbeat is detected, which is about six weeks. The bill, which is set to go into effect in 2020 unless blocked in court, would make Georgia one of the strictest in the country.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“I don’t see how it’s practical for us to continue to shoot there,” Iger said of Georgia, which has become a lucrative alternative to California.

Fox News' Brian Flood contributed to this report.