Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Kanye West
Published

Netflix buys Kanye West documentary for $30M: report

The Yeezus rapper has been filming his life for over 20 years

By Jessica Napoli | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for April 7Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for April 7

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

Kanye West has allowed cameras to capture his life for over two decades and now the rapper has reportedly sold a documentary to Netflix for $30 million.

According to a report in Billboard, the music mogul/fashion designer wants it to be a multi-part documentary and the directors are Clarence "Coodie" Simmons and Chike Ozah aka Coodie & Chike, who helmed West's music videos for "Through the Wire" and "Jesus Walks."

A source told the outlet that Simmons has been working with West since the '90s, capturing behind-the-scenes footage and chronicling his rise to superstardom.

The doc will reportedly detail "the rapper and producer’s rise to success and fame’s impact on him as well hip-hop’s impact on popular culture and the world’s evolving relationship with celebrity."

KIM KARDASHIAN, KANYE WEST’S DIVORCE DETAILS REVEALED: REPORTS

Kanye West has reportedly allowed filmmakers to document his life for over 20 years. 

Kanye West has reportedly allowed filmmakers to document his life for over 20 years.  (AP Photo/Michael Wyke,File)

The project will also address personal matters such as the death of West’s mother, Donda. 

KANYE WEST SPENT OVER $12M OF HIS OWN MONEY ON 2020 PRESIDENTIAL CAMPAIGN

"While West is not creatively involved in the production, the second source says he essentially has given his support by allowing himself to be filmed by Coodie & Chike for 21 years," another source added.

It's reported that the project will debut sometime in 2022 on the streaming service.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A rep for Netflix didn't immediately return Fox News' request for comment. 

On Our Radar