NeNe Leakes hints that she may be leaving 'Real Housewives of Atlanta'

Is NeNe Leakes quitting ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta?’ The 46-year-old reality star walked the red carpet of the NBCUniversal Upfronts last week in New York but admitted to Rob Shuter of VH-1’s “The Gossip Table” that she isn’t too keen to return to the series.



“I’m happy to do some things,” she said. “I don’t know if I’m happy to be a full time Housewife. I will still work for Bravo. We just need to work out some things.”



Leakes refused to say that she’s outgrown the show but explained that she’s “grown and I’m in a different place in my life. I personally don’t want to go to work every day where you have to be negative. When I wake up every morning and I go off to be negative it just feels like it spills over into my regular life. You become what you work.”



She is definitely the one Housewife from all the franchises who has achieved mainstream success. The Atlanta Housewife was on “The Celebrity Apprentice,” and this season’s “Dancing with the Stars. She also co-starred in “The New Normal” and has a recurring role as Roz Washington in “Glee.”



Leakes thinks her success can be attributed to her, “realness. I think people enjoy how genuine I am. They can relate to what I’m saying. I’m very direct. Some people appreciate the directness and some people don’t.”