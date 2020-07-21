Naya Rivera's friend Heather Morris mourns actress with song tribute: 'Grieving looks differently on everyone'

Naya Rivera's pal and "Glee" co-star Heather Morris is opening up about her grief following the actress' untimely death earlier this month.

Morris, 33, along with other "Glee" stars, visited Lake Piru during the five-day search for Rivera's body after she went missing following a boating excursion with her son, Josey, 4. Nearly one week after Rivera was confirmed dead of accidental drowning, Morris took to her Instagram to dance along to one of Rivera's songs.

"Grieving looks very differently on everyone...but one things for certain: I've felt it's hard to feel joy or keep busy when mourning without thinking that you're not honoring that person or you're forgetting about them," Morris captioned the video.

She also credited a friend for reminding her "that honoring someone can mean you're enjoying your life FOR them..."

Morris added that her social media accounts got more attention following Rivera's death and talked about the struggle of coping with that.

"I made it to 1M followers in these last few weeks and at first I was resentful because I gained them from a tragedy, but after giving it a breath.. I realized you all have just surrounded me with love and support. That I just see you angels wrapping your wings around me. So I'm celebrating 1Million today in a tribute to @nayarivera with her music and her voice that will forever be my favorite," Morris concluded.

Morris and Rivera appeared in all six seasons of "Glee," playing best friends and love interests. Morris previously expressed worry over her missing friend when the news of her disappearance broke.

The Ventura County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed last Tuesday that Rivera's cause of death was caused by drowning, following the completion of an autopsy report. The manner of death is listed as an accident.

Rivera and her son went swimming during their excursion – he was wearing a life jacket but she wasn’t – and he got back into the boat but she didn’t, the sheriff’s department said.

Morris rallied support for Rivera during the five-day search. Shortly after the actress went missing, Morris offered to assist the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

"My name is Heather Morris, I'm Nayas close friend and co-worker, and I'm trying to conduct an on foot search and rescue mission along with a small group of friends at Lake Piru," Morris tweeted the department the time.

"I understand your team is doing EVERYTHING in their power, but we are feeling helpless, powerless and want to help in any way," she wrote.

Morris was one of several "Glee" cast members who visited the lake during the search for her body. Days ago, Morris said she believes it was the calling for Rivera by her cast members and loved ones that led to her body being found.

"We called her out of the water and she came. If you're not a believer, I don't know what more proof you'd need," Morris tweeted along with a picture of 12 of Rivera's loved ones holding hands as they looked out onto the lake.