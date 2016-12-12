Naughty for Mother’s Day? Eva Mendes is Bad Mom in New Film

Eva Mendes says she enjoyed playing “a messed up mom who’s trying to figure it out” in “Girl in Progress.” The film hits theaters on Friday.

During an interview with Fox News Latino, the Cuban-American actress said she was really attracted to the script because it had a lot of heart.

“We are all, I think, works in progress,” said Mendes. “[I got to] to play a woman who unfortunately has a child and should know better, but she doesn’t. I liked seeing that process.”



In the movie, Mendes plays Grace, a single mom to the smart but troubled teenager, “Ansiedad,” played by young actress Cierra Ramírez.

It’s a coming-of-age story for both mom and child as the two struggle to grow up together and become better people to themselves and each other.



Mendes has two love interests in “Girl in Progress.” One is Matthew Modine, who plays a married doctor, and the other is comedian Eugenio Derbez, who plays “Mission Impossible,” a sweet but clumsy dishwasher.

Mendes admitted to Fox News Latino that she didn’t know who Derbez was until her own mom set her straight.

“She told me niña! He’s like the most famous comedian, he’s so funny!” Mendes said adding that Derbez brings lots of heart to the role.

The actress also got to learn the “Quebradita” – a popular Mexican dance– thanks to her other co-star, singer Espinoza Paz who plays Derbez’ cousin.



Cierra Ramírez enjoyed the entire film-making process since “Girls in Progress” is her first movie role.

Ramírez,17, says she originally got into the business through singing.

“I would do lots of local county fairs back in Texas where I’m originally from,” Ramírez said.

Ramírez is currently working on an album, which she says is inspired by old classics like Etta James and current voices such as the late Amy Winehouse.

