Natalie Portman on her wilder days: 'I got drunk and no one knew'

Turns out even Natalie Portman has a wilder side.

The 34-year-old Oscar-winning actress covers the September issue of Marie Claire U.K., and expresses her gratefulness for the absence of social media when she was growing up in Hollywood. Natalie's breakout role in 1994's "Léon: The Professional" came when she was only 13 years old.

"I was in that lucky window: there was no Twitter, Facebook or Instagram," Natalie tells the magazine, via the Daily Mail. "I went out and got drunk with my friends and no one knew."

