Nashville SWAT officer kills Grammy-winning sound engineer Mark Capps, wanted for assault, kidnapping

Grammy-winning sound engineer Mark Capps was shot and killed by Nashville police, Thursday.

The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department said an officer killed the 54-year-old at his home in the Hermitage area after he was accused of kidnapping and threatening his wife and stepdaughter at gunpoint.

Officers had gone to the home to arrest Capps on warrants charging him with two counts each of aggravated assault and aggravated kidnapping, police spokesman Don Aaron said.

"The victims said that Capps awakened them at 3 a.m., gathered them in the living room at gunpoint and refused to allow them to leave," Aaron detailed.

Capps’ 60-year-old wife and 23-year-old stepdaughter explained to police that he continuously threatened to kill them if they attempted to call anyone. The two were able to escape the situation when he fell asleep.

The wife and stepdaughter went to police and arrest warrants were issued in the afternoon, Aaron confirmed.

Three SWAT officers arrived at Capps home to arrest him. He opened the front door and was armed with a pistol.

Officer Kendall Coon demanded Capps show his hands before firing seconds later.

"Officer Coon deemed that Capps' movements posed an immediate, imminent threat and fired," Aaron said. Capps died at the scene.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation will investigate the shooting. The Nashville Police Department will conduct an administrative review of the tactics and interactions used to determine whether they meet departmental standards.

According to Capps’ website, he was a multi-platinum Grammy award-winning engineer, mixer and producer.

He won four Grammys for his work on polka albums and his website lists several other albums on which he's done mixing and engineering work.

Capps worked with top country artists including Amy Grant, Dixie Chicks, Neil Diamond and more.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.