MSNBC slammed for graphic showing only white, male potential 2020 candidates

MSNBC’s audience turned on the liberal network Wednesday after it aired a graphic of Democrats currently mulling a 2020 run for president that only included white men.

The current field of candidates is historically diverse, including six female candidates, two black candidates, a Hispanic candidate, and an Asian candidate. But the MSNBC graphic of “2020 Democrats to watch” wasn’t intended to focus on declared candidates such as Kamala Harris and Cory Booker, but instead pointed at 15 people still pondering whether or not to enter the race.

Joe Biden, Sen. Jeff Merkley, Sen. Bernie Sanders, Beto O’Rourke, Sen. Sherrod Brown, John Hickenlooper, Rep. Seth Moulton, Rep. Eric Swalwell, Gov. Steve Bullock, Gov. Jay Inslee, Terry McAuliffe, Michael Bloomberg, Sen. Michael Bennet, Rep. Tim Ryan and Mitch Landrieu have two distinct things in common and viewers took notice.

Omitted from the list, however, were former Attorney General Eric Holder, 2018 Midterm breakouts Stacey Abrams and Andrew Gillum, and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, who has yet ruled out a third run for president.

Critics of the MSNBC graphic rushed to social media to express outrage. One user asked, “White males only? Seriously? Did they not witness the midterm House seats won by a diverse group of women of all colors?”

Aside from the lack of diversity in the graphic, Sen. Brown’s picture is incorrectly shown twice, over his name as well as Massachusetts Rep. Seth Moulton.

Fox News’ Brian Flood contributed to this report.