Mrs. Sri Lanka winner says she suffered head injury after her crown was taken from her national TV

Beauty queen Pushpika De Silva claims she suffered injuries to her head when her Mrs. Sri Lanka crown was taken from her on national TV Sunday.

De Silva won the top prize at the beauty pageant, but her celebration was cut short when the current Mrs. World holder stormed the stage and declared that a rule states the winner of the contest must be married and not divorced.

"There is a rule that prevents women who have already been married and are divorced, so I am taking steps to make the crown go to second place," Caroline Jurie states in a video of the incident posted by the Colombo Gazette.

After a brief, non-violent struggle to get the crown from De Silva’s head, Jurie placed it on the runner up, prompting De Silva to walk off stage. However, in a Facebook post about the incident De Silva noted that, although she is separated, she is "an un divorced woman" and therefore feels that the crown was improperly and "insultfully" taken from her.

"A true queen is not a woman who snatches another woman's crown, but a woman who secretly sets another woman's crown!" she added.

She also notes that she suffered pain in her head after the crown was removed.

Fortunately for De Silva, it seems the national director of Mrs Sri Lanka World, Chandimal Jayasinghe agrees that she is indeed qualified for the win and told the BBC that the crown will be returned to De Silva on Tuesday.

"We are disappointed," he said, adding: "It was a disgrace how Caroline Jurie behaved on the stage and the Mrs. World organisation has already begun an investigation on the matter."

Representatives for the Mrs. World Inc. did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.