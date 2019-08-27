Motion Picture Association general counsel fired after being arrested for second-degree sex abuse, blackmail

The Motion Picture Association of America fired its general counsel Steven Fabrizio on Monday after he was arrested in Washington, D.C. on second-degree sex abuse and blackmail charges.

The Metropolitan Police Department told Fox News in a statement Tuesday: "There was a Steven Bernard Fabrizio, 55, of Chevy Chase, MD, arrested on Friday, August 23, 2019, for a Second Degree Sex Abuse-threats and a Blackmail offense that occurred...on Tuesday, August 20, 2019."

It was not immediately clear if Fabrizio had obtained legal counsel. Breitbart was first to report the news on Monday.

In an email obtained by The Wrap, MPAA chairman-CEO Charles Rivkin told the organization’s board Monday morning that Fabrizio was terminated for "violating certain terms of employment." The company told the outlet in a statement that they had "no prior knowledge of this behavior before these charges were publicly filed" and "if true," the charges "are both shocking and intolerable to the Association."

According to a police report obtained by Fox News, Fabrizio allegedly threatened to "publicly expose parts of [the complainant's] private life if the complainant did not let the suspect have sex with her."