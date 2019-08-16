Heather Locklear pleads no contest to battery charges from 2018 arrests, ordered to treatment program: reports

Heather Locklear has been ordered to enter a treatment program after pleading no contest to eight misdemeanors stemming from her 2018 arrests, according to multiple reports.

The 57-year-old's attorney, Bill Haney, entered the plea on her behalf in Ventura County Superior Court on Friday, per The Ventura County Star. The actress was not in attendance.

According to the local news outlet, the judge ordered Locklear to serve 120 days in jail. However, he reportedly stayed the jail sentence on the condition that the "Melrose Place" alum complete a 30-day treatment program and adhere to the terms of her probation.

Locklear -- who must enter into treatment by Sept. 6 -- will be on three years of informal (unsupervised) probation, according to TMZ. She cannot own or carry a weapon, nonprescription medication or alcohol.

Locklear was arrested twice in 2018 -- once in February and again in June. During the February incident, Locklear was allegedly under the influence when she attacked her boyfriend and a responding officer.

In June, police responded to a call and Locklear was allegedly under the influence again, attacking a cop and an EMT.

Per the paper, Locklear had been charged with five misdemeanor counts of battery on a peace officer, two misdemeanor counts of resisting an officer and one misdemeanor count of battery on an emergency medical technician.

In court on Friday, Haney said Locklear was suffering from an illness at the time of the alleged incidents and going through a "personal crisis," the outlet reported.

“She’s apologetic to the first responders who were present,” Haney added.

A rep for Locklear did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.