What are the most popular quotes from 'Friends?' Memorable moments from the '90s sitcom

The '90s sitcom about six friends figuring out life in their 20s while living in the big city has remained popular to this day since airing its first episode in 1994. The six core characters in "Friends, – Rachel, Ross, Monica, Phoebe, Chandler, and Joey – are played by Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, and Matt LeBlanc. Each character has had memorable moments on the show. These moments have bonded fans over decades.

There are a slew of popular quotes from the ten seasons of "Friends." From Ross' forceful "we were on a break!" when describing his breakup with Rachel to Joey's catchphrase "how you doin?" whenever he meets a new girl. Of course, there is the classic Chandler line "Hi, I'm Chandler. I make jokes when I'm uncomfortable" and Ross' yelling of the word "Pivot!" as he, Rachel, and Chandler attempt to fit a giant couch up a tight set of apartment stairs.

Many resonate with the quotes spoken in "Friends" because the show offers characters dealing with relatable circumstances, especially for 20-30 year olds. For example, in one episode, Monica asks Phoebe if she has a plan for her life and Phoebe responds by saying "I don't even have a pla." In another, Phoebe is asked for a favor and she responds with "I wish I could, but I don't want to." In dialogue with Rachel, Chandler says, "I'm not great at advice. Can I interest you in a sarcastic comment?" And in another, Phoebe tells Joey, "boyfriends and girlfriends will come and go, but this is for life."

Why did ‘Friends’ get canceled?

"Friends" was on for ten seasons and ran from 1994-2004. The same main cast members were on the show for its entirety. Marta Kauffman, "Friends" co-creator, told Entertainment Weekly that the celebrities cast were growing up and starting families of their own.

By the last season of the show each character had a told story and moving on beyond neighboring apartments.

In May 2021, the "Friends" cast got together for the show's 25th anniversary titled "Friends: The Reunion" where they revisited the set of the show including Central Perk, the iconic hangout spot. They read previously filmed scenes together. The special was hosted by James Cordon and the reunion earned multiple Emmy nominations.

Who is the most successful cast member of "Friends?"

Although all of the "Friends" cast continued to act after the show, Aniston has arguably been the most successful in the entertainment industry. Aniston has appeared hit films including "The Break-Up" alongside Vince Vaughn, "He's Just Not That Into You" with Ben Affleck, "The Switch" opposite Jason Bateman, and more. She also acted alongside Reese Witherspoon on the television show "The Morning Show."

Schwimmer, Kudrow, Perry, Cox, and LeBlanc have also continued to act following the ending of "Friends." Schwimmer voiced Melman in the "Madagascar" movies and has been in many television shows including "The People v O.J. Simpson," where he played Robert Kardashian.

Kudrow went on to star in movies like "P.S. I Love You," "Easy A," and "Booksmart" as well as a variety of TV shows including "Web Therapy," "The Comeback," and "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt."

After "Friends," Perry starred in the movies "Numb" and "17 Again" and TV shows including "Mr. Sunshine" and "The Good Wife."

Cox was in several "Scream" films during her time on "Friends" and acted in "Bedtime Stories" in 2008.

Lastly, LeBlanc had a "Friends" spin-off show from 2004 to 2006 called "Joey." He has appeared in "Episodes" and "Man with a Plan."

Who guest starred on 'Friends?"

"Friends" was filled with major Hollywood guest stars over it's ten years of airtime. Reese Witherspoon played Rachel's sister Jill, George Clooney played a doctor, Adam Goldberg played Chandler's crazy roommate Eddie, Billy Crystal and Robin Williams appeared shortly, Winona Ryder played Rachel's friend from college, Gabrielle Union acted as a new neighbor, and Brad Pitt was in a popular episode titled "The One with the Rumor."

Alec Baldwin played Phoebe's boyfriend for a short time and Freddie Prinze Jr. played a nanny named Sandy. Morgan Fairchild and Kathleen Turner played Chandler's parents, Bob Balaban played Phoebe's dad, John Stamos played Chandler's co-worker, and Paul Rudd played Phoebe's husband, Mike Hannigan.

Some other guest stars on the show included Jon Favreau, Charlie Sheen, Ellen Pompeo, Julia Roberts, Bruce Willis, Isabella Rossellini, Anna Faris and Ben Stiller, among others.