Montel Williams says he's 'lucky to be alive' after suffering from a sudden stroke

Montel Williams has revealed that he is "lucky to be alive "after surviving a life-threatening stroke back in May.

In a new interview with The Blast, the former "Montel Williams Show" host told the outlet that he suffered from a hemorrhagic stroke and didn't think he would live.

“I almost died. I’m lucky to be alive," Williams said before recalling the terrifying moment while working out his New York City gym on May 31. The 62-year-old explained that he was lifting weights when he heard a "loud pop" on his left side.

“I looked up and everything turned into kaleidoscope,” he recalled. “I knew something was majorly wrong, so I forced myself to get to my room on the 14th floor and called my wife [Tara Fowler]. I told her that I may be having a stroke, so please call 911. She did the rest.”

Williams' wife, Tara Fowler, proceeded to call 911 and the Emmy-winning TV host was rushed to the hospital where he received immediate treatment after it was determined by the medical examiners that he did suffer from a stroke.

The U.S. Marine Corps and Navy veteran said he spent nine days in the intensive care unit and a total of 21 days in the hospital for recovery.

Months later, Williams has finally shared his story and has returned to his normal way of life, though he is still on medication. But the TV personality, who was also diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 1999, called the sudden stroke a definite "wake-up call" and credits his wife for nursing him back to health.

“I give all the credit to my wife,” he told The Blast. “She laid on the bed with me for all 21 days, sleeping at the hospital and staying there 18 hours a day. The only thing I remember for the first five days of the ICU is her saying, ‘I love you.’”