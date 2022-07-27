Beyoncé’s 'Renaissance' album leaks two days early: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Beyoncé’s "Renaissance" album has apparently made an early release.

The artist’s seventh studio album appears to have been leaked on social media on Wednesday, two days before the set release, according to Variety. Social media went into a frenzy with fans sharing mixed feelings over the alleged leaked release.

Many fans are now looking for a way to stream the highly anticipated album, while others are urging people to wait until Beyoncé releases the album herself on Friday.

A representative for Beyoncé and her record label did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

BEYONCÉ MAKES GRAMMYS HISTORY, BECOMES MOST DECORATED FEMALE ARTIST

The "Break My Soul" singer, 40, released the official track list on Instagram last week. Song titles include "America Has a Problem," "Church Girl," "Alien Superstar," "Cuff It," "Thique" and "All Up in Your Mind."

Building anticipation up to the album’s release, Beyoncé released the cover art for "Renaissance" earlier this month. The artwork pictures the mother of three sitting on top of a silhouette of a horse.

The caption accompanying the cover art read, "Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world. It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving. My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgment. A place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking. A place to scream, release, feel freedom."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The "Lion King" actress continued: "It was a beautiful journey of exploration. I hope you find joy in this music. I hope it inspires you to release the wiggle. Ha! And to feel as unique, strong, and sexy as you are."

Last month, Beyoncé released a single from the album titled "Break My Soul." According to Variety, the singer’s latest album will feature dance and country style tracks.

Most recently, Beyoncé was featured on Megan Thee Stallion's "Savage" remix, as well as opening the 2022 Academy Awards in March.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Beyoncé helped produce "The Lion King: The Gift" soundtrack for the "Lion King" remake, which was released in 2019. The singer also won her 28th Grammy Award in 2021 for one of the featured songs, "Black Parade."

Beyoncé’s last full solo studio album was "Lemonade," which was released in 2016. Prior to that, she released "Beyoncé" in 2013, "4" in 2011 and "I Am… Sasha Fierce" in 2008.

Beyoncé's album sales as a solo artist have topped 18 million in the U.S., with more than 60 million digital tracks sold, according to Luminate.

Fox News' Haley Chi-Sing contributed to this report.