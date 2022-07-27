Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Beyonce
Published

Beyoncé’s 'Renaissance' album leaks two days early: report

Beyoncé’s seventh studio album was set to be released on Friday

By Janelle Ash | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines 7/27 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines 7/27

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Beyoncé’s "Renaissance" album has apparently made an early release.

The artist’s seventh studio album appears to have been leaked on social media on Wednesday, two days before the set release, according to Variety. Social media went into a frenzy with fans sharing mixed feelings over the alleged leaked release.

Many fans are now looking for a way to stream the highly anticipated album, while others are urging people to wait until Beyoncé releases the album herself on Friday.

Beyoncé's seventh studio album "Renaissance" has reportedly been leaked two days early.

Beyoncé's seventh studio album "Renaissance" has reportedly been leaked two days early. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)

A representative for Beyoncé and her record label did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

BEYONCÉ MAKES GRAMMYS HISTORY, BECOMES MOST DECORATED FEMALE ARTIST

The "Break My Soul" singer, 40, released the official track list on Instagram last week. Song titles include "America Has a Problem," "Church Girl," "Alien Superstar," "Cuff It," "Thique" and "All Up in Your Mind." 

Building anticipation up to the album’s release, Beyoncé released the cover art for "Renaissance" earlier this month. The artwork pictures the mother of three sitting on top of a silhouette of a horse.

Beyoncé's album was set to be released on Friday.

Beyoncé's album was set to be released on Friday. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole)

The caption accompanying the cover art read, "Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world. It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving. My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgment. A place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking. A place to scream, release, feel freedom."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The "Lion King" actress continued: "It was a beautiful journey of exploration. I hope you find joy in this music. I hope it inspires you to release the wiggle. Ha! And to feel as unique, strong, and sexy as you are." 

Last month, Beyoncé released a single from the album titled "Break My Soul." According to Variety, the singer’s latest album will feature dance and country style tracks.

Beyoncé accepts the award for Best R&amp;B Performance for "Black Parade" at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards in March 2021.

Beyoncé accepts the award for Best R&amp;B Performance for "Black Parade" at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards in March 2021. (AP Newsroom)

Most recently, Beyoncé was featured on Megan Thee Stallion's "Savage" remix, as well as opening the 2022 Academy Awards in March. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Beyoncé helped produce "The Lion King: The Gift" soundtrack for the "Lion King" remake, which was released in 2019. The singer also won her 28th Grammy Award in 2021 for one of the featured songs, "Black Parade."

Beyoncé and Megan Thee Stallion accept the Best Rap Performance award for "Savage" during the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards in March 2021.

Beyoncé and Megan Thee Stallion accept the Best Rap Performance award for "Savage" during the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards in March 2021. (Photo by Kevin Winter)

Beyoncé’s last full solo studio album was "Lemonade," which was released in 2016. Prior to that, she released "Beyoncé" in 2013, "4" in 2011 and "I Am… Sasha Fierce" in 2008.

Beyoncé's album sales as a solo artist have topped 18 million in the U.S., with more than 60 million digital tracks sold, according to Luminate. 

Fox News' Haley Chi-Sing contributed to this report.

Janelle Ash is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital.

Trending