Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

THE CLINTONS
Published

Monica Lewinsky sets social media ablaze with 'perfect' response to 'high-risk, low-reward' question

'I laughed out loud and thank you for it'

By Jon Street | Fox News
close
Bill Clinton says he had affair with Monica Lewinsky to ‘manage my anxieties’: reportVideo

Bill Clinton says he had affair with Monica Lewinsky to ‘manage my anxieties’: report

The infamous Lewinsky affair is a very controversial aspect of former President Bill Clinton's legacy. Today, he says the reason he initiated the affair in the first place was to keep his anxieties under control.

Monica Lewinsky responded Friday to a tweet asking "what's the most high-risk, low-reward thing you've ever done?" 

The former White House intern under President Bill Clinton replied simply with an eyeball emoji. 

LINDA TRIPP REVEALS HOW SHE LEARNED OF LEWINSKY-CLINTON AFFAIR IN POSTHUMOUS MEMOIR

Several social media users signaled appreciation for Lewinsky's sense of humor. 

"Kinda perfect tweet," creator of the popular "Dilbert" comic strip Scott Adams wrote.

"This wins the day," another replied. 

"I laughed out loud and thank you for it," another person replied. 

KAMALA HARRIS TO HOLD DISCUSSION WITH BILL CLINTON ON 'EMPOWERING WOMEN AND GIRLS,' IGNITING CRITICISM

A number of other users declared that Lewinsky had "won Twitter" for the day.

Others posted memes of Clinton, who was impeached for lying about his affair with Lewinsky, who was then a White House intern. 

-

On Our Radar