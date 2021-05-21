Monica Lewinsky sets social media ablaze with 'perfect' response to 'high-risk, low-reward' question

Monica Lewinsky responded Friday to a tweet asking "what's the most high-risk, low-reward thing you've ever done?"

The former White House intern under President Bill Clinton replied simply with an eyeball emoji.

Several social media users signaled appreciation for Lewinsky's sense of humor.

"Kinda perfect tweet," creator of the popular "Dilbert" comic strip Scott Adams wrote.

"This wins the day," another replied.

"I laughed out loud and thank you for it," another person replied.

A number of other users declared that Lewinsky had "won Twitter" for the day.

Others posted memes of Clinton, who was impeached for lying about his affair with Lewinsky, who was then a White House intern.