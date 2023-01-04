Model Paulina Porizkova poses topless in new year photo: 'Nothing to hide'

Model Paulina Porizkova posed topless on Wednesday in a social media post about the new year, saying she has "nothing to hide."

"The New Year is yawning wide open," the 57-year-old wrote in an Instagram post along with a photo of her hugging her bare chest in an elegant room wearing nothing but black underwear.

"I’m greeting it bare. Because I have nothing to hide. I’m finally comfortable in my own skin. I don’t need armor when I’m already armed with my experiences and the wisdom they’ve brought.

She hashtagged the post, "#betweenjloandbettywhite #greypride #betterontheinside."

PAULINA PORIZKOVA POSES TOPLESS ON THE BEACH SHARES HER SUPERPOWER: 'YOU MAKE OTHER WOMEN FEEL BEAUTIFUL

Porizkova has been frank about her difficult marriage to the Cars lead singer Ric Ocasek and being cut out of his will after his death in 2019.

In November, she published a memoir called "No Filter: The Good, the Bad, and the Beautiful."

The 57-year-old continued in her post, "All the really good stuff is crammed into this body and invisible on the outside. That doesn’t mean it doesn’t exist. It’s what keeps me standing tall and proud - even when undressed."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

On New Year’s Day, she posted an "unretouched, unfiltered" of herself without makeup, writing that she had a "slight hangover from a wonderful night with my closest friends and son."

"In 2023, my hopes are to be able to let go of the past," she wrote. "To quit trying to live in it for comfort - even though it hurts and will keep hurting as long as I sit there."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She added, "Here is to a new year and the unknown. Here’s to embracing change. Getting wiser, getting older, getting bolder."