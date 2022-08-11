Expand / Collapse search
Model Anna Nicole Smith: The tragic life of the America's Playmate

Anna Nicole Smith, mother of Dannielynn Birkhead and deceased Daniel Wayne Smith, was a glamorous Hollywood bombshell

By Amanda Cappelli | Fox News
  • Anna Nicole Smith on the set of Kanye West's video "Workout Plan"
    Image 1 of 10

    Anna Nicole Smith, originally Vickie Lynn Hogan, was born in 1967 in Mexia, Texas. She was also known to some as Vickie Lynn Smith and Nikki Hart.  (L. Cohen/WireImage)

  • Playmate Anna Nicole at Playboy's 1993 Playmate of the Year cocktail party
    Image 2 of 10

    Anna Nicole Smith was an American model, actress, and TV personality. In 1993, she won "Playboy" magazine’s "Playmate of the Year."  (Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

  • Anna Nicole Smith in 1993
    Image 3 of 10

    1993 "Playboy" Playmate Anna Nicole Smith photographed as dressed as Marilyn Monroe. (Laurence Cottrell/Liaison Agency/Newsmakers)

  • Anne Nicole Smith smiles in 1990
    Image 4 of 10

    Smith dropped out of high school in 1984. She married Billy Smith a year later and the pair divorced in 1993. (Kypros/Getty Images)

  • Young Anna Nicole Smith in 1990 Las Vegas
    Image 5 of 10

    Smith smiles with her wedding ring in 1990. (Barry King/WireImage)

  • Anna Nicole Smith
    Image 6 of 10

    In 1994, Smith married 89-year-old billionaire J. Howard Marshall. After he died, her court battle for his estate made its way to the Supreme Court. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

  • Anna Nicole Smith wearing a pink gown in Dallas, Texas
    Image 7 of 10

    Smith at the Video Software Dealers Association in Dallas, Texas in 1995. (Vinnie Zuffante/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

  • Anna Nicole Smith in 2006
    Image 8 of 10

    Anna Nicole Smith had two children, son Daniel Wayne Smith and daughter Dannielynn Birkhead, originally born Hannah Rose Marshall Stern. Daniel is a child from her first marriage to Billy Smith. Larry Birkhead is the paternity father of Dannielynn. He and Smith weren't together at the time of Dannielynn's birth. Daniel passed away in 2006. (Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

  • Anna Nicole Smith at the 2004 Kentucky Derby
    Image 9 of 10

    Smith at the 2004 Kentucky Derby. Her daughter Dannielynn Birkhead attends the derby with her father, Larry Birkhead. (Mike Simons/Getty Images)

  • Anna Nicole Smith’s funeral grave in the Bahamas
    Image 10 of 10

    Smith passed away in 2007 from an accidental drug overdose. Her funeral was held on March 2, 2007, in the Bahamas. (ROBERT SULLIVAN/AFP via Getty Images)

