Mitzi Gaynor, known for her iconic role as Nellie Forbush in the classic 1958 film "South Pacific," died Thursday in Los Angeles. She was 93.

Gaynor died from natural causes, the actress' long-time managers Rene Reyes and Shane Rosamonda confirmed in a statement to The Associated Press.

"As we celebrate her legacy, we offer our thanks to her friends and fans and the countless audiences she entertained throughout her long life," a statement read. "Your love, support and appreciation meant so very much to her and was a sustaining gift in her life."

Gaynor's career in Hollywood endured for eight decades as the entertainer appeared on television, in movies and performed on stage. Some of her films included "We’re Not Married!" and "There’s No Business Like Show Business," but Gaynor was most known for her role in "South Pacific."

She received a Golden Globe nomination for best actress, while the screenplay version of "South Pacific" received three Oscar nominations and won the Academy Award for best sound.

After the success of "South Pacific," Gaynor transitioned into television with roles in "Here Comes Donald" and "The Jack Benny Hour."

By 1959, Gaynor became the first woman to guest star with Frank Sinatra, Bing Crosby, Dean Martin and Jimmy Durante for "The Frank Sinatra Timex Show."

Before the end of her career, Gaynor reinvented herself once again as a stage performer. At one point, she was the highest-paid female entertainer in Las Vegas. Gaynor took her theater performance on tour through the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Australia.

"I love touring; I’ve been doing it much of my life," Gaynor said in a 2003 interview. "We go back to the same places; it’s like visiting friends. After the show, people come backstage to the dressing room, and we renew friendships. We send out almost 3,000 Christmas cards every year."

Gaynor's husband and manager, Jack Bean, helped her launch her stage performance career. The two married in 1954. The couple had no children, and Bean passed away in 2006.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.