Miley, Noah Cyrus release first song together: ‘This moment is so special to us and our family’

Miley and Noah Cyrus released their first song together.

The sisters performed a duet of “I Got So High That I Saw Jesus” that dropped on Monday.

Noah, 20, first released a solo version of the song in March.

Miley, 27, and her younger sister later performed the single as a duet for MTV Unplugged a few weeks before it hit streaming services.

NOAH CYRUS ADMITS BEING IN SISTER MILEY'S SHADOW WAS 'ABSOLUTELY UNBEARABLE'

"No one knows how happy and excited Miley and I are to be releasing something TOGETHER for our VERY FIRST TIME!!!! and it’s NOT the last 🖤," Noah excitedly announced on Instagram Monday.

She continued: "Thank you sissy for singing with me and as always making it sound nothing but effortlessly beautiful. I love you so so much and so happy we get to go through all this crazy s--t together 🖤🖤🖤"

For the cover art, Miley and Noah held hands during a stroll on their Nashville, Tenn. property. The photo was unknowingly taken by their mother, Tish Cyrus.

MILEY CYRUS SAYS METALLICA COVER ALBUM IS IN THE WORKS: 'I'VE BEEN TOTALLY IGNITED'

"Thank you to our mommy for capturing this moment of Miley and I walking to the top of the hill at our house in Nashville," the singer shared.

Noah added: "Miley and I call that day the best day ever and it was. I didn’t even know this photo existed til my mom posted it on Instagram.

“This moment is so special to us and our whole family,” the “Make Me” singer ended her post.

Noah opened up about the pressure in her superstar sister's shadow in May.

MILEY CYRUS COVERS 'ZOMBIE' BY THE CRANBERRIES, STUNS FANS

During an Instagram Live session she said it used to be "absolutely unbearable" to be compared to Miley adding that people told her, "No matter what, I was going to be in that shadow."

Miley has also spoken out about how her own fame has affected her younger sister's career.

“I think it makes you jaded, it makes you guarded, and I don’t ever want [Noah] to get like that or your style or the way that you think because you want to please people,” the "Mother's Daughter" star said on a podcast in 2017.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“I really hope that [Noah] never feels those pressures and I hope other people respect her and don’t actually make her something she’s not," she added.

FOX News' Jessica Napoli contributed to this report.