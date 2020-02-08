Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth end up at same pre-Oscars bash: reports

Exes Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth ended up attending the same pre-Oscars party on Friday night, according to multiple reports.

The "Malibu" singer, 27, and Australian actor, 30, were each photographed separately outside of WME's party that took place in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Cyrus was photographed with a smile on her face while wearing black aviator sunglasses and a casual white tank top and black pants. Hemsworth, meanwhile, was spotted in an all-black ensemble and was also photographed walking alone.

A source told People the former married couple "didn't even speak."

"The party was packed and it wasn't awkward for Miley that Liam was there," said the onlooker. "She was with her parents and friends."

The source said there was no big blowup between the exes because the two appear to be focusing on the future. For Cyrus, that means her new romance with Cody Simpson, with whom she's been posting about on social media in a series of risque snaps and videos in recent months.

Hemsworth has also appeared to move on since the couple's August split with model Gabriella Brooks.

Cyrus and Hemsworth's divorce was reportedly finalized last month, but TMZ noted that the couple won't officially be single until Feb. 22. It was reported that Hemsworth and Cyrus had previously agreed on the details of their legal settlement in December.

At the time, a source close to Cyrus told People: "Miley is relieved that she and Liam reached an agreement when it comes to the divorce. She just wants to move on."

Hemsworth initially filed for divorce from Cyrus last August after nearly eight months of marriage. The couple tied the knot on Dec. 23, 2018.