Miley Cyrus jokes about why she's 'not invited to awards show anymore'

Miley Cyrus likes to have a good time and, sometimes, that includes smoking pot.

The 27-year-old singer joked on social media that she may know the reason why she wasn't "invited" to the 2020 Grammys on Sunday because back when she hosted the 2013 MTV EMAs in Amsterdam, she lit up a blunt onstage.

“& we wonder why I’m not invited to award shows anymore ….,” Cyrus captioned a video from the event.

Cyrus' famous friends came to her defense in the comments section.

"What a baller," Vanessa Hudgens wrote.

"I’d have you at mine if I had one," said "Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills" star Lisa Rinna.

After announcing she quit smoking in early 2018, Cyrus admitted she started back up again because of her mother, Tish Cyrus.

"My mom got me back on it. When I'm just working I don't think I function at my highest, most intelligent, most being-able-to-be-as-aware-and-as-present, so I don't smoke when I work," she told The Sun.

Cyrus added that she knows when the appropriate time to smoke is and when it's not.

Meanwhile, at the Grammys, Cyrus' dad Billy Ray Cyrus took home two awards.

"Huge congrats to @lilnasx and @billyraycyrus on their Grammy wins last night! I love you both like family... well one I HAVE to love like family and the other one I WANT to! love u bro," she wrote.