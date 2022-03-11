Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher raise more than $20M for Ukraine in less than a week: ‘We’re not done’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher have raised more than $20 million in less than a week for the actress’ native country of Ukraine in response to the Russian invasion – but their work is far from over.

"We’re not done," the star’s husband said in an Instagram post on Thursday. "Our goal is $30 [million] and we’re gonna get there."

The couple and former "That ‘70s Show" stars announced last week they were raising donations via GoFundMe. They also vowed to match another $3 million. The funds will benefit Flexport.org and Airbnb.org, two organizations recognized for providing immediate assistance to Ukrainian refugees.

"But we do want to say thank you to the 56,000 of you who were able to donate and supported us," Kunis, 38, shared in a video update. "Whether it was the $5, $10, $1,000, whatever it was, means so much to us because it does bring in a community and a sense of belonging and an ability to help."

Kutcher, 44, described how Flexport, which is organizing relief shipments to refugee sites in Poland, Romania, Hungary, Slovakia and Moldova, is "delivering humanitarian aid" to non-governmental organizations. He also noted that Airbnb, which is providing free, short-term housing "is already taking in refugees."

"There have been over 1 million children — this is just children — that are in refugee status right now," said Kutcher, who shares two children with Kunis. "Every bit we can do helps and we appreciate you."

The cause hits close to home. Kunis, who was born in Ukraine, moved to America shortly after the Soviet Union fell.

"Today, I am a proud Ukrainian," Kunis wrote in the description of the GoFundMe fundraiser. "While my family came to the United States in 1991, I was born in Chernivtsi, Ukraine in 1983. Ukrainians are proud and brave people who deserve our help in their time of need. This unjust attack on Ukraine and humanity at large is devastating and the Ukrainian people need our support."

When announcing the "Stand with Ukraine" campaign, Kunis proudly spoke about her Ukrainian heritage.

"I was born in Chernivtsi, Ukraine in 1983," she said. "I came to America in 1991. I have always considered myself American, a proud American, I love everything that this country has done for myself and my family. But today, I have never been more proud to be a Ukrainian."

"And I've never been more proud to be married to a Ukrainian," Kutcher added.

Russia launched a full-scale invasion into Ukraine on Feb. 24. Russian President Vladimir Putin labeled the attack a "special military mission."

The attack has prompted 1.7 million Ukrainians to flee the country.