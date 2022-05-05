Mike Myers ‘would love’ a fourth ‘Austin Powers’ movie

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Mike Myers has something to share for his movie fans.

Durign a recent interview on SiriusXM radio, Myers teased fans on a potential fourth movie of the "Austin Powers" series being in the works.

"I can neither confirm nor deny the existence or nonexistence of such a project, should it exist or not exist," Myers said on "The Jess Cagle Podcast w/ Julia Cunningham."

The comedian added he "would love" to work on a follow-up to "Austin Powers in Goldmember," which was released in 2002.

Myers refused to cave when the radio host pushed for specific confirmation of another movie.

"It was a nonconfirmed confirmation confirmation," Myers said.

The "Austin Powers" franchise has produced three movies. The original was released in 1997, with its sequel being released shortly after in 1999.

Other celebrities who starred in the movies include Seth Green, Mindy Sterling, Rob Lowe and Elizabeth Hurley.

Myers famously plays two roles in the original movie — Powers and his nemesis, Dr. Evil. In the third movie, released in 2002, Beyoncé was cast and made her theatrical debut.

If the franchise were to produce a fourth movie, it would be without one of the movie’s biggest stars — Verne Troyer.

In 2018, Myers publicly mourned his "Austin Powers" co-star, Troyer, who was born with achondroplasia dwarfism. He died in late April 2018, and his death was ruled a suicide.

Myers appeared on an episode of "Jimmy Kimmel Live" in 2018, just two weeks after Troyer died.

"Verne was a fantastic human being and … yeah," Myers said, becoming visibly choked up as the audience applauded for Troyer.

"I worked with him for a long time. He’s a great comedian. I always want to make that point. As written, Mini-Me is almost like a prop, but he brought it off the page and made it better than written, and we just ended up giving him more and more stuff to do. A great physical comedian and a great dancer, just a fantastic guy."