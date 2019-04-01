Michael Phelps, wife Nicole Johnson expecting third child

Michael Phelps and his wife Nicole Johnson will soon be a family of five.

The 33-year-old Olympic gold medalist announced on Instagram on Sunday that Johnson was pregnant with their third child.

“#3 on the way! Can’t wait to see the journey that this takes us on!!! #luckyman #boyorgirl? #P3,” Phelps captioned the photo of the couple’s two sons, Boomer, 2, and Beckett, 1, in a children’s car with gold balloons that read “BABY.”

Johnson also shared the same photo with the caption: “Oops we did it again. I get to be a mama x3!! #furbabymama x2 #p3 #herewegoagain”

The couple also spread the news through their sons’ Instagram pages by sharing similar photos.

“I asked mom for a new baby for Christmas last year and .... well my wish finally came true!!! I wonder if I’m gonna have little brother or a little sister? #P3,” a post on Boomer’s page read.

“I’m not sure what this means but I was just told I’m promoted to Big Brother!! #P3,” the couple wrote on Beckett’s Instagram post.

Phelps, who is one of the most decorated Olympians of all time, and Johnson welcomed their first child in May 2016. The couple secretly got married a month later.

The Olympic swimmer previously hinted that he and Johnson wanted three children.

"We always talked about three, so second one is on the way. We’ll see what happens," Phelps told Entertainment Tonight in 2017. "We’re going man-to-man now, and it’s probably going to be more challenging."