Michael Moore warns Dems about a Trump reelection: 'He knows exactly what he's doing'

President Trump could pull off a reelection victory in 2020, so Democrats should not get overly confident about a Joe Biden victory, despite criticism about Trump's response to the coronavirus outbreak, liberal filmmaker Michael Moore warned Friday.

Trump is "going to do well" in November because he hasn't lost "any of his support," Moore said during an appearance on "Real Time with Bill Maher."

"None of us should take him for granted," Moore told Maher, referring to Trump.

"We need to behave as if he will win a second term," Moore said. "Anybody who right now says, 'Oh no,' You're really part of the problem because you're not taking this seriously. He knows exactly what he's doing. He was just in Michigan this week. It's the third time he's been in Michigan in three weeks. He believes he's going to somehow pull this off."

Moore, who was one of the few outspoken liberals who predicted Trump's victory in 2016, told Maher that the polls showing Biden ahead of Trump are "very similar" to the ones four years ago that showed Hillary Clinton leading. And while he expressed confidence that Biden will win the "popular vote," Trump can "still win the electoral college."

"All of us have to really be in fighting mode because he is. He knows his people," Moore continued. "He will get all of that 44-46 percent out. He just needs a couple more percent of the people on his side who stayed home last time."

After Maher revived what he believes is a real possibility that Trump will refuse to leave the White House if he's defeated, Moore then suggested that he and Maher should lead Trump's ousting if law enforcement authorities won't.

"Listen, if that's the case, if the police don't do their job, there's you and me, Bill," Moore told Maher. "I mean, you and I are gonna go there -- or at least I'm inviting you to come with me -- but we're gonna go there and I think we could get thousands, millions of Americans to show up and escort him in the best eviction ever that has taken place in the United States and remove him from that building. He's not staying!"

Moore was a staunch supporter of Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt, before Sanders withdrew from contention for the Democratic nomination. Last fall, Moore insisted Biden was the "Hillary" of 2020.