Michael Moore under fire for saying South Carolina "is not representative" of US while downplaying Biden candidacy

Liberal filmmaker Michael Moore is facing backlash Monday night for claiming that South Carolina "is not representative of the United States" following former Vice President Joe Biden's first-ever primary victory.

Moore, a vocal supporter of Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., phoned in to MSNBC to downplay the "coalescing" behind Biden after his decisive win in South Carolina. He insisted that Sanders is still the "front-runner."

"It's so sad that Mayor Pete [Buttigieg] and Amy [Klobuchar] couldn't- they somehow couldn't even go 24 more hours. It wasn't going to cost them any more money, wasn't going to cost them any more work," Moore said about the recent 2020 dropouts ahead of Super Tuesday, later accusing them of "falling in line" instead of being excited to endorse Biden.

The Oscar-winning documentary director was then asked by MSNBC anchor Ari Melber about his previous claim that Biden would not "excite the base" following the South Carolina primary.

"South Carolina is not representative of the United States," Moore responded. "I mean, that's just the facts... absolutely no impact on the November 3rd election."

He continued, "For people tonight to just get so excited about Biden finally had a win. After 32 years of running for president."

Moore was blasted on social media for dismissing South Carolina as not representative of the country's population.

"Michael Moore ain't it, Never was," actor Jeffrey Wright reacted.

"Michael Moore is on MSNBC yelling that SC is not representative of America. Like Iowa and NH are," radio host Julie DiCaro tweeted.

"What a damn s--- show," Reagan Gomez slammed Moore's TV appearance.

