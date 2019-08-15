Expand / Collapse search
In Court
Published

Michael Madsen pleads no contest to DUI, getting four days in jail and five years' probation

By Mariah Haas | Fox News
"Reservoir Dogs" actor Michael Madsen has pleaded no contest to misdemeanor drunken driving.

In an agreement with prosecutors, the 61-year-old thespian entered the plea to one count of driving with a blood alcohol content of 0.08 percent within 10 years of another DUI offense.

He was sentenced on Thursday to four days in jail and five years' probation.

His attorney, Perry Wander, said Madsen did not receive any special treatment in the case, and the sentence is standard. Wander added that Madsen looks forward to completing his probation.

Madsen was arrested in March after he crashed his Land Rover into a pole in the Southern California suburb of Malibu. No one was injured.

The actor is best known for appearing in Quentin Tarantino movies including "Reservoir Dogs," "The Hateful Eight" and the "Kill Bill" saga.

The Associated Press contributed to this report