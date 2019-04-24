Expand / Collapse search
Actor Michael Madsen charged with DUI in March arrest

Associated Press
Prosecutors have charged Michael Madsen with two misdemeanor counts of drunken driving after the actor drove his SUV into a pole last month.

The Los Angeles County district attorney's office said Wednesday that the 61-year-old Madsen has been charged with driving under the influence of alcohol within 10 years of another DUI offense and driving with .08% blood alcohol content within 10 years of another DUI.

Madsen has not entered a plea, and is scheduled to appear in court May 20. An email to his publicist seeking comment was not immediately returned.

FILE - In this Nov. 1, 2015 file photo, Michael Madsen arrives at the Hollywood Film Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Authorities say Madsen was driving a Land Rover that ran into a pole in Malibu on March 24. No one was injured.

Madsen is best known for appearing in the Quentin Tarantino movies "Reservoir Dogs" and "Kill Bill."