Actor Michael Madsen charged with DUI in March arrest

Prosecutors have charged Michael Madsen with two misdemeanor counts of drunken driving after the actor drove his SUV into a pole last month.

The Los Angeles County district attorney's office said Wednesday that the 61-year-old Madsen has been charged with driving under the influence of alcohol within 10 years of another DUI offense and driving with .08% blood alcohol content within 10 years of another DUI.

Madsen has not entered a plea, and is scheduled to appear in court May 20. An email to his publicist seeking comment was not immediately returned.

Authorities say Madsen was driving a Land Rover that ran into a pole in Malibu on March 24. No one was injured.

Madsen is best known for appearing in the Quentin Tarantino movies "Reservoir Dogs" and "Kill Bill."