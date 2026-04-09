Michael J. Fox mocks CNN after network's death tribute mistake

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Michael J. Fox is alive and well, despite rumors of his death circulating online.

One day after CNN ignited a death scare by releasing a video package titled "Remembering the life of actor Michael J. Fox" on Wednesday, the legendary actor — who has been living with Parkinson's disease since 1991 — reassured fans that he is doing just fine.

"How do you react when you turn on the TV and CNN is reporting your death?" Fox, 64, wrote on his Threads account. "Do you…A) switch to MSNBC, or whatever they are calling themselves these days, (B) Pour scolding hot water on your lap, if it hurts your fine, (C) Call your wife, hopefully she’s concerned but reassuring, (D) Relax, they do this once every year, (E) Ask yourself wtf ?"

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"I thought the world was ending, but apparently it’s just me and I’m ok," he concluded. "Love, Mike."

According to Entertainment Weekly, the package that was shared across the network's various sites featured interview excerpts and clips of Fox’s work through the years.

"He came into our living rooms on the small screen each week as Alex P. Keaton [on 'Family Ties'] and eventually onto the big screen as Marty McFly in 'Back to the Future'," a narrator said in the clip, per EW. "But Michael J. Fox had a compelling third act as Parkinson's sufferer and stem cell research advocate."

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"His most lasting role may have been as a tireless voice against Parkinson's, a performance the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences honored with the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award in 2022," the narrator continued. "In the end, Fox came to understand that his battle against the disease brought out the best in him."

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In a statement to Entertainment Weekly, a spokesperson for CNN apologized to Fox and his family for the blunder.

"The package was published in error; we have removed it from our platforms and send our apologies to Michael J. Fox and his family," the spokesperson told the outlet.

Last year, the "Back to the Future" star made the decision to return to the screen after five years in retirement. Fox admitted he lives life "on the edge of my energy."

"I just feel I have to," he told USA Today . "It's a tradeoff. I want to be around for everything."

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"I want to be active at everything, keep working, keep my partnerships going, my good friends, and enjoy my time with my family," he added. "And it's all good; it's so much better than it could be."

Fox filmed a three-episode guest arc for the third season of "Shrinking," and his character suffers from Parkinson's disease.

"It was the first time ever I get to show up on-set, and I didn’t have to worry about am I too tired or coughing or anything," he told People . "I just do it. It was really good, because for the moments when I say, ‘I’m not going to be able to do this,’ then I say, ‘Well, I’ll just deal with how I can’t do it in the scene.’ And you get through it."

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On Tuesday, Fox made an appearance at PaleyFest in Los Angeles, joining the wrap party for season 3 of "Shrinking."

Fox News Digital's Lauryn Overhultz contributed to this post.