Michael Douglas says he 'used to blame' memory problems on smoking pot

Michael Douglas isn't going to stop working anytime soon.

The 76-year-old Emmy and Oscar-winning actor spoke to AARP magazine about his longevity in Hollywood and what keeps him sharp.

The "Wall Street" star admitted that during the pandemic he's been doing "much more couch potato–ing" and is "shocked by the reduction of my stamina."

"My long-term memory is fine, but my short-term memory is not. I used to blame it on pot. But I've got some friends who've been smoking as long as I have and have fabulous memories, so I don't think that's the issue," Douglas wondered.

The entertainer is excited to get back to work on "The Kominsky Method" to sharpen those skills once again.

"Work keeps you going, keeps you sharp," he admitted. "Of course, these days I'm looking around the set, like, I'm the oldest person here, man. Where did the time go? But I love the whole process. We're not doing brain surgery; we're showbiz. A boundary I do set is "No a--holes." I don't work with a--holes. I've got no time for that."

Douglas said he also always wants to set an example on set and be known for his work ethic.

He hopes his family, co-workers, and friend remember him for being courteous and kind. "Which are traits you have to work at and rehearse," he said.

Douglas added, "Particularly compassion — I feel a certain responsibility to conduct myself as somebody who has been blessed and fortunate simply because I was born a white male. And also to teach them to be good citizens of the planet. I'm conscious of us all being in this together."