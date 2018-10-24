Michael Douglas and Danny DeVito forged lifelong bond after smoking pot together

Danny DeVito befriended Michael Douglas in 1967 over their shared love of cannabis.

“I was on the beach, looking out at the Long Island Sound and this guy walks up to me, with this long head of hair, if you can imagine,” Douglas, 74, explained to Cigar Aficionado about his first time meeting DeVito.

“He says ‘You get high?’ We were both 1967 potheads, so we smoked a joint and that was the beginning of a long, long friendship.”

The pair have been pals for over 50 years, with DeVito, 73, even once saving Douglas’ life on the set of “Romancing the Stone” after Douglas was bitten by a poisonous snake.

“I overheard that the best thing to do is you suck the poison out right away,” DeVito revealed on “The Talk” in September. “So I did … Grabbed his hand … spitting all over the place. And I said, ‘It’s a good thing this thing didn’t bite you on the balls, man! You would be a dead man!'”

The “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” star will celebrate his 74th birthday on Nov. 17, which has been designated as Danny DeVito Day in his native New Jersey.

He said that in lieu of another 4/20 style holiday, he hopes those celebrating will mark his holiday by “maybe getting physical.”

This article originally appeared in Page Six.