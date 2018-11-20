Michael B. Jordan says he's slipped into fans' DMs: 'I'm human'

Michael B. Jordan just admitted to befriending a female fan or two via DM!

The "Black Panther" star paid a visit to Ellen DeGeneres’ daytime talk show on Tuesday, where the comedian and Chrissy Teigen, her co-host for the day, couldn’t help asking the leading man how on earth he is still single. After all, the chiseled actor was just named one of GQ’s Men of the Year!

“I been working. I been working crazy,” he answered when prodded about his bachelor life. “So [I’m] not really having the time to properly date.”

This answer didn’t exactly pacify DeGeneres or Teigen, prompting the latter to ask if he’s ever “hooked up” through direct messages.

“Yes I have,” he answered as the crowd erupted. “I’m human. I’m human. Not often but yes I have.”

Teigen responded that her assistant will be DM’ing him very soon, adding, “She’s ready for kids, everything.”



“I’m very mature and advanced in a lot of areas of life. Dating may not be one of ’em,” he told the publication. “I don’t really know what dating is.”

He also admitted in his interview with GQ that he intends to build a successful business for his family.



“I’m just going to keep trying to work on myself and build this empire,” he explained. “I want to make this thing so my family ain’t gotta worry about nothing…I want intergenerational wealth.”

Back on the "Ellen DeGeneres Show," Jordan reminisced about trying to sneak into GQ parties back in the day.



“Literally I would be at the front looking at the bouncer, going, “C’mon man, please, it’s me. C’mon, let me in!”



Clearly, things have changed for the magazine’s new cover star.